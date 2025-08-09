Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh remembers late actor on Raksha Bandhan: 'Still tying Rakhi on your wrist...'

Shweta Singh firmly believes that she will meet her brother Sushant Singh Rajput again, "on the other side, beyond stories, beyond time, where souls recognize each other not through names, but through the silent language of love."

It has been more than five years since Bollywood's rising star, Sushant Singh Rajput, suddenly left for heavenly abode. Ahead of Rakhi, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti expressed her longing for her brother through an emotional social media post. Shweta shared a video montage of some precious moments of the Chhichhore actor with her family on Instagram.

Revealing that she can still feel Sushant's presence around her, Shweta wrote, "Sometimes it feels like you never really left. That you’re still here, just beyond the veil, watching silently. And then, in the next breath, the ache hits. Will I truly never see you again? Will your laughter remain only an echo? Your voice, a fading memory I cannot grasp?"

Sharing how she deals with the pain of losing her baby brother at such a young age, she added, "The pain of losing you is so intimate, so raw, that words shrink in its presence. It lives quietly inside me, too sacred to be spoken aloud, too vast to be contained. And with each passing day, it deepens, not with bitterness, but with clarity, revealing how fleeting this material world is, how fragile our attachments, and how only the Divine offers refuge."

However, Shweta firmly believes that she will meet Sushant again, "on the other side, beyond stories, beyond time, where souls recognize each other not through names, but through the silent language of love." "Until then, I remain here, still tying a Rakhi on your wrist in my heart, still praying that wherever you are, you are wrapped in joy, in peace, in light," she concluded, wishing her brother eternal peace.

For the unversed, Sushant was found dead in his Bandra house in Mumbai on 14 June 2020 at the young age of 34. The official cause of death was ruled as death by suicide. The official postmortem reports claimed that the actor died of asphyxia due to hanging.

