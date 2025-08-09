Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Bank Holiday on Raksha Bandhan 2025: Are banks open or closed on August 9? Here's all you need to know

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh remembers late actor on Raksha Bandhan: 'Still tying Rakhi on your wrist...'

Javed Ali forced to withdraw from Dubai concert amid India-Pak conflict: 'Not performing with any Pakistani artist but...'

Operation Akhal: Two soldiers killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam during gunfight with terrorists

Ahead of IPL 2026, SRH owner Kavya Maran joins hand with LSG's Sanjiv Goenka for...

China gives BIG response to US President Donald Trump over tariff threats for buying Russian oil, says, 'our national interest...'

First Indian film to earn Rs 100 crore worldwide starred newcomer, had Rajesh Khanna in cameo, beat Sholay to become...

Bad news for PM Benjamin Netanyahu as THIS country, Israel's closest ally halts exports of military equipment amid Gaza war due to...

Meet man, whose father is accountant in DM's office, who first became DSP, then IRS, later cleared UPSC exam in 3rd attempt to become IAS, his rank was...

Days after Uttarkashi tragedy, cloudburst hits Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, no casualties reported so far

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bank Holiday on Raksha Bandhan 2025: Are banks open or closed on August 9? Here's all you need to know

Bank Holiday on Raksha Bandhan 2025: Are banks open or closed on August 9?

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh remembers late actor on Raksha Bandhan: 'Still tying Rakhi on your wrist...'

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh remembers him on Raksha Bandhan

Javed Ali forced to withdraw from Dubai concert amid India-Pak conflict: 'Not performing with any Pakistani artist but...'

Javed Ali forced to withdraw from Dubai concert amid India-Pak conflict

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs

From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up about mental illness

From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up abo

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh remembers late actor on Raksha Bandhan: 'Still tying Rakhi on your wrist...'

Shweta Singh firmly believes that she will meet her brother Sushant Singh Rajput again, "on the other side, beyond stories, beyond time, where souls recognize each other not through names, but through the silent language of love."

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 09, 2025, 10:01 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh remembers late actor on Raksha Bandhan: 'Still tying Rakhi on your wrist...'
Sushant Singh Rajput with his sister Shweta Singh

TRENDING NOW

It has been more than five years since Bollywood's rising star, Sushant Singh Rajput, suddenly left for heavenly abode. Ahead of Rakhi, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti expressed her longing for her brother through an emotional social media post. Shweta shared a video montage of some precious moments of the Chhichhore actor with her family on Instagram.

Revealing that she can still feel Sushant's presence around her, Shweta wrote, "Sometimes it feels like you never really left. That you’re still here, just beyond the veil, watching silently. And then, in the next breath, the ache hits. Will I truly never see you again? Will your laughter remain only an echo? Your voice, a fading memory I cannot grasp?"

Sharing how she deals with the pain of losing her baby brother at such a young age, she added, "The pain of losing you is so intimate, so raw, that words shrink in its presence. It lives quietly inside me, too sacred to be spoken aloud, too vast to be contained. And with each passing day, it deepens, not with bitterness, but with clarity, revealing how fleeting this material world is, how fragile our attachments, and how only the Divine offers refuge."

However, Shweta firmly believes that she will meet Sushant again, "on the other side, beyond stories, beyond time, where souls recognize each other not through names, but through the silent language of love." "Until then, I remain here, still tying a Rakhi on your wrist in my heart, still praying that wherever you are, you are wrapped in joy, in peace, in light," she concluded, wishing her brother eternal peace.

For the unversed, Sushant was found dead in his Bandra house in Mumbai on 14 June 2020 at the young age of 34. The official cause of death was ruled as death by suicide. The official postmortem reports claimed that the actor died of asphyxia due to hanging.

READ | Coolie: Rajinikanth film to become biggest Tamil opener globally, set to beat Thalapathy Vijay's Leo, has already earned Rs...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
US issues BIG statement on India after Donald Trump imposes 50% tariffs, says, 'strategic partner...will continue...'
US issues BIG statement on India after Donald Trump imposes 50% tariffs...
Lokesh Kanagaraj shares plans for his next film with Aamir Khan after Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie: 'He hasn't done...'
Lokesh Kanagaraj shares plans for his next film with Aamir Khan after Coolie
Meet Divya Bharti's sister who made superhit debut, worked with Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, was told to quit acting by Sanjay Dutt because..., her name is..
Meet Divya Bharti's sister who made superhit debut, was told to quit acting by..
Viral video: Salman Khan arrives at Shera's place after his father's demise, what he does next to his loyal bodyguard wins netizens: 'This is why..'
Viral video: Salman Khan arrives at Shera's place after his father's demise
Zerodha founder Nithin Kamath invests in company whose CEO lent him...; says, 'Life comes full circle...'
Zerodha founder Nithin Kamath invests in company whose CEO lent him...; says, 'L
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs
From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up about mental illness
From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up abo
5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos
5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh and other South Indian stars who share unbreakable bond with their siblings
South Indian stars who share unbreakable bond with their siblings
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE