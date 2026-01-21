FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh remembers 'sona sa bhai' on his 40th birth anniversary: 'Your essence is eternal'

In her heartbreaking tribute for Sushant Singh Rajput on his 40th birth anniversary, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti wrote, "You were not just an actor, you were a seeker, a thinker, a dreamer, a lover of the universe and its mysteries."

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jan 21, 2026, 03:35 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh remembers 'sona sa bhai' on his 40th birth anniversary: 'Your essence is eternal'
Sushant Singh Rajput with his sister Shweta Singh Kirti
It has been more than five years since Sushant Singh Rajput left for the heavenly abode. Remembering the late actor on his 40th birth anniversary on January 21, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti penned a heartbreakig tribute for him on social media. She said that Sushant continues to remain with him in every breath and every moment, and added that although the late actor is not physically present with them anymore, he continues to exist in the form of light, which guides several people.

Taking to her Instagram, she penned a long note that read, "People often ask me, do you miss him? And I smile, because how do I miss someone who has become my heartbeat…Now I listen to him every moment he beats in my heart, I live him every moment, I breathe him into every prayer, every silence, every smile, And somewhere along the way, I know I am becoming him, a little more every day. To the heart that was pure gold, To the soul that was endlessly curious, gentle, fearless, and luminous, I salute you, Bhai. You did not just live a life, you left behind a frequency, a way of being, a light that continues to guide millions."

Shweta stressed that Sushant was not just an actor; he was a seeker, a thinker, a dreamer, and a lover of the universe. She continued, "From the stars you admired to the questions you dared to ask, you taught us to reach beyond limits, to wonder deeply, to love boldly, to live Godward. Your essence is eternal. You are not a memory, you are an energy. You are not gone, you are everywhere." 

Showering love on her late brother and wishing him on his 40th birth anniversary, Shweta concluded, "My Sona sa Bhai, love you forever, infinity to the power infinity. May your legacy be the millions you have inspired to be kinder, wiser, more generous, more God like. May everyone understand that Godward is the only way forward, and live in a way that makes you proud. Happy Birthday, our guiding star. May you always shine and show us the path. Happy Birthday, Bhai. You live in my heart, in every breath, in every beat."

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra house in Mumbai on 14 June 2020 at the young age of 34. As per the official postmortem report, he died of asphyxia due to hanging. The late actor gave acclaimed performances in films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath, Kai Po Che, Sonchiriya,  Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, and Chhichhore.

