Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti makes shocking claim, says psychics told her two people murdered late actor: 'Do log aaye the jo...'

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has claimed that two psychics, one from the United States and another from Mumbai, told her that the late actor was killed by two people.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 31, 2025, 08:31 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti makes shocking claim, says psychics told her two people murdered late actor: 'Do log aaye the jo...'
Sushant Singh Rajput death
Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, has made startling new allegations regarding her brother's death, asserting that it was not a suicide. In a recent interview with journalist Shubhankar Mishra, Shweta claimed that two psychics, one from the United States and another from Mumbai, told her that Sushant was killed by two people.

Sushant’s death in June 2020 had sent shockwaves across the nation, triggering a massive media frenzy and a series of investigations by the Mumbai Police, Enforcement Directorate (ED), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Although all these agencies concluded that there was no foul play, Shweta’s recent remarks indicate that she continues to question the official conclusions.

Shweta has now shared that soon after Sushant's death, she was contacted by a US psychic through a family acquaintance. She recalled, "The people who approached me, one of them was a psychic from the US. I have a brother-like friend there, he’s American. When he found out about what had happened, he said, 'I have a godmother who goes into deep meditative trances, very deep samadhi. Let me talk to her.' So he called her, and she didn't even know who I was or who my brother was. She's American and knew nothing about us. And she said, 'Sushant was murdered. Two people came.'"

"Then another psychic from Bombay reached out to me. I didn’t know anything about her either. And she said exactly the same thing that the godmother had told me. You tell me, how can both say the same thing? They both said that two people had come and murdered him", Shweta added.

Despite these renewed allegations, the CBI’s official closure report maintained that there was no evidence suggesting Sushant was "illegally confined, threatened, or abetted to commit suicide" by Rhea Chakraborty or anyone else. The agency also found no proof of financial misconduct on Rhea’s part, noting instead that Sushant considered her as "family."

However, the Kedarnath actor's family has rejected the CBI report. Their lawyer Advocate Varun Singh said, "This is nothing but an eyewash. If CBI really wanted to come out with the truth, it would have submitted all the supporting case documents including chats, technical records, statements of witnesses, medical records, etc. We will file a protest petition against this closure report, which is based on a shoddy investigation."

