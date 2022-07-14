Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh targets Rhea Chakraborty, says 'uski zindagi me aayi aur ghus gayi'

Sushant Singh Rajput-Rhea Chakraborty/File photos

Sushant Singh Rajput left for heavenly abode on June 14, 2020, and his unfortunate demise shocked not just the Hindi film industry, but the entire nation. In a recent draft sheet filed by the Narcotics Control Bureau, the central anti-drug agency has stated that Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty financed drug trafficking.

Now, in a recent interview on national television, Sushant's sister Priyanka Singh has claimed that she knew something was wrong in Sushant's life since the time Rhea entered it. She has targeted the Mere Dad Ki Maruti actress for causing friction between the Kedarnath actor and herself.

Speaking to India News, when the anchor asked why had she become suspicious about Sushant's future since 2019, Priyanka said, "2019 mein Rhea Chakraborty uski zindagi mein aayi aur ghus gayi thi. Aur pehli baar mere aur mere bhai ke beech mein usne 6 din ke andar ek vivaad paida kar diya tha (In 2019, Rhea Chakraborty came and entered his life. And she caused a dispute between me and my brother for the first time within 6 days)".



Meanwhile, on the work front, Sushant delivered brilliant performances in films such as Kai Po Che!, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, Shuddh Desi Romance, and Chhichhore in his short-lived film career. His most successful outing remains M. S. Dhoni: The Untold Story in which he portrayed the former Indian batsman-wicketkeeper on-screen with utmost perfection.

One of the most talented actors in Bollywood, Sushant died by suicide in June two years back at his Bandra home in Mumbai. The actor's last romantic drama Dil Bechara, co-starring Sanjana Sanghi, Sahil Vaid, Saswata Chatterjee, and Swastika Mukherjee, was released posthumously on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar.