Sushant Singh Rajput-Shraddha Kapoor's 'Chhichhore' trailer will make you call the old buddy you almost forgot about

Entering premises with the sole intention of making friends, hoping to end up with the hottest girl/guy, bunking classes just to chill with friends more - that is college life summed up. The friends made during this phase of life become the most special people throughout life.

On Friendship's Day, Nitesh Tiwari takes us back to the college life, that life which steals your heart unapologetically and stores it for the moments of reunion. It is during this reunion that you can pour your heart out and relive the cherished memories.

Through his trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma and Tahir Raj Bhasin starrer Chhichhore, Nitesh Tiwari takes us back to college, introducing his characters as one of the friends we all had in our groups. From the evil friend to the constant backbone, each friend had a special place in our lives, which is what makes the trailer very relatable.

Chhichhore appears to be the story about 'growing old together', with certain differences among the group, but keeping the other friend above everything. It might be a concept which had been explored in Student Of The Year, but Chhichhore might just offer something new, especially for the guy gang, who could definitely relate to the trailer.

Watch the trailer here:

Also starring Naveen Polishetty, Tushar Pandey, Saharsh Kumar Shukla and Prateik Babbar, the movie has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala in association with Fox Star Studios. Chhichhore, avoiding clash with Shraddha Kapoor's Saaho, is slated to release on September 6, 2019.