Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor and team Chhichhore wraps the first schedule

As the teaser of Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan starrer Kedarnath received quite a thunderous response on Tueday, the actor along with the team of his next - Chhichhore has wrapped the shooting of the first schedule of the film. Director Nitesh Tiwari along with the entire crew also posed for a happy picture as the team wrapped it's first schedule.

After kickstarting the shoot of the upcoming next, Chhichhore on September 30 in Mumbai, Nitesh Tiwari has wrapped the first schedule of the film and would now head to their next schedule.

Starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles, Chhichhore is set in an engineering college and sees the duo age from college-goers to middle-aged characters. The recently released quirky poster of the film bears the famous Hindi saying 'Kutte ki dum tedhi ki tedhi' on top and features the cast in two versions- young and old, hinting at an out-of-the-box narrative.

The film also stars Prateik Babbar, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Tushar Pandey, Saharsh Shukla and Naveen Polishetty in significant roles apart from Shraddha and Sushant. Chhichhore is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, co-produced by Fox Star Studios and is directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The film is slated to hit theatres on August 30, 2019.