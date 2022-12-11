Sushant Singh Rajput's sea-facing rented flat in Bandra finds no takers even 30 months after his death

Sushant Singh Rajput at his home/File photo

Sushant Singh Rajput lived in a luxurious sea-facing flat in Bandra, for which he reportedly paid Rs 4.51 lakhs per month before his sudden death in June 2020. Even 30 months after his demise, no one is willing to move into the actor's house. The real-estate broker Rafique Merchant had shared a video of the pictures from the expensive flat on his social media handles recently, mentioning that the sea-facing duplex with 4 BHK is available for the rent of Rs 5 lakh per month.

He confirmed to Bollywood Hungama that it is indeed the same flat where the Kedarnath actor lived. Rafique even revealed why the flat is finding no takers as he said to the portal, "People are scared to move into this flat. When prospective tenants would hear that this is the same apartment where he died, they would not even visit the flat. Nowadays, people are at least visiting the flat as the news of his death has become old. Yet, the deal is not getting finalised."

"The owner is also hell-bent and doesn’t want to come down on the rent. If he does, it’ll be sold quickly. Since he’s selling it at the market price, tenants prefer buying some other flat of a similar size in the same area since it would come without the baggage of controversy that this flat is associated with", he further added.

Sea Facing Duplex 4BHK with a Terrace Mont Blanc

5 lakhs Rent

Carter Road, Bandra West. RAFIQUE MERCHANT 9892232060, 8928364794 pic.twitter.com/YTcjIRiSrw December 9, 2022

The real-estate broker further talked about Sushant's association with the flat as he stated, "The parties are told in advance that this is where Sushant used to stay. Some people don’t mind the history and want to go for it. But their friends and family members discourage them from going ahead with the deal."

The report also mentioned that the sea-facing flat belongs to a NRI person, who doesn't wishes to rent his flat to any Bollywood personality now and is looking for a corporate person to close the deal with.



READ | Rhea Chakraborty parties with Karan Johar, Sushant Singh Rajput's fans call them 'murderers'