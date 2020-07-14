Sushant Singh Rajput-Sanjana Sanghi's 'Dil Bechara' trailer breaks YouTube record; here's how

Headlines

National Cinema Day returns, here's when and how you can watch 'any movie, any show' for just Rs 99

'Doesn't listen when someone asks him..': Former India cricketer on Sanju Samson's snub from World Cup squad

Gautam Gambhir poses with 'king of hearts' Shah Rukh Khan, says 'so much to learn from you', fans love 'KKR reunion'

Meet actress who quit acting after marriage, worked with Shah Rukh, Ajay Devgn, Shahid, Sunny Deol, her husband is...

World Alzheimer's Day 2023: Causes, prevention, and lifestyle strategies

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

National Cinema Day returns, here's when and how you can watch 'any movie, any show' for just Rs 99

'Doesn't listen when someone asks him..': Former India cricketer on Sanju Samson's snub from World Cup squad

Gautam Gambhir poses with 'king of hearts' Shah Rukh Khan, says 'so much to learn from you', fans love 'KKR reunion'

Indian batsmen with most runs against Australia in ODIs

7 Foods you should never eat without cooking

Current ICC rankings for all formats (Test, T20Is and ODIs)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

India's Mohammed Siraj becomes No. 1 ODI bowler after his spell of 6 for 21 in Asia Cup 2023 final

"Want to create new memories": Virat Kohli opens up ahead of ODI Men's cricket World Cup 2023

BTS’ Suga Bids Emotional Goodbye To Fans Before Joining Military, Jin And J-Hope Shower Love

National Cinema Day returns, here's when and how you can watch 'any movie, any show' for just Rs 99

Gautam Gambhir poses with 'king of hearts' Shah Rukh Khan, says 'so much to learn from you', fans love 'KKR reunion'

Fukrey 3 fever: Fans perform flash mob in Delhi, London and New York, watch viral video

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput-Sanjana Sanghi's 'Dil Bechara' trailer breaks YouTube record; here's how

'Dil Bechara' trailer was unveiled on July 6, 2020.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 14, 2020, 10:35 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Saghi starrer Dil Bechara trailer came out on July 6, 2020. Now, within a week of its premiere, the trailer has broken a YouTube record. Yes, the trailer has become the first one to gain more than 10 million likes. The happy news was shared by the director of Dil Bechara, Mukesh Chhabra and the female lead Sanjana Sanghi. Since the trailer was dropped, fans have made sure to make it a record-breaking one in remembrance of Sushant. 

In a week, Dil Bechara trailer has also crossed 71 million views on YouTube. It has been trending tremendously too. The film marks Sushant's swansong as he passed away a month back on June 14, 2020. After the trailer, the makers unveiled the first song titled 'Dil Bechara' which is entirely picturised on Sushant. The late actor showed his amazing dancing skills in the video choreographed by Farah Khan Kunder.

Meanwhile, check out the trailer below:

The title track 'Dil Bechara' also has more than 42 million views gained within three days of its release. The song is crooned and composed by AR Rahman. While the lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Meanwhile, Sanjana had shared a new still from Dil Bechara with Sushant which is from the song 'Taare Gin' She had written, "One of my absolute favourite behind the scenes moments with Sushant while shooting the scene you all love. Don’t know why, I just feel a little bit better every time I see this photograph."

Dil Bechara is set to be streamed from July 24, 2020.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Best Brokers UK 2023: Find Out Who Leads In Forex Trading

India’s tit for tat move: MEA expels Canadian diplomat after Trudeau’s allegations on Nijjar’s death

'A girl and her Ganpati': Priyanka Chopra shares photos of daughter Malti wearing bangles and bindi on Ganesh Chaturthi

Delhi High Court grants protection to Anil Kapoor's personality rights, here's what it means

Vinayakan rubbishes reports of him receiving only Rs 35 lakh for Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer: 'I hope the producer...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

Inside pics of Hanover lodge, Rs 11,88 crore mansion bought by Indian businessman Ravi Ruia

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE