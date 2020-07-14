Sushant Singh Rajput-Sanjana Sanghi's 'Dil Bechara' trailer breaks YouTube record; here's how

'Dil Bechara' trailer was unveiled on July 6, 2020.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Saghi starrer Dil Bechara trailer came out on July 6, 2020. Now, within a week of its premiere, the trailer has broken a YouTube record. Yes, the trailer has become the first one to gain more than 10 million likes. The happy news was shared by the director of Dil Bechara, Mukesh Chhabra and the female lead Sanjana Sanghi. Since the trailer was dropped, fans have made sure to make it a record-breaking one in remembrance of Sushant.

In a week, Dil Bechara trailer has also crossed 71 million views on YouTube. It has been trending tremendously too. The film marks Sushant's swansong as he passed away a month back on June 14, 2020. After the trailer, the makers unveiled the first song titled 'Dil Bechara' which is entirely picturised on Sushant. The late actor showed his amazing dancing skills in the video choreographed by Farah Khan Kunder.

Meanwhile, check out the trailer below:

The title track 'Dil Bechara' also has more than 42 million views gained within three days of its release. The song is crooned and composed by AR Rahman. While the lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Meanwhile, Sanjana had shared a new still from Dil Bechara with Sushant which is from the song 'Taare Gin' She had written, "One of my absolute favourite behind the scenes moments with Sushant while shooting the scene you all love. Don’t know why, I just feel a little bit better every time I see this photograph."

Dil Bechara is set to be streamed from July 24, 2020.