Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta urges CBI to investigate his death after autopsy worker claims actor was murdered

Shweta Singh Rajput- SSR

The recent development of Sushant Singh Rajput's death has once again grabbed headlines. After the hospital worker claimed that SSR's death was not suicide, it raised a series of questions. Now, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister has reacted to the latest development, and she's hoping that finally the truth over her brother's mysterious death will be resolved.

Shweta shared a news post on her Instagram, and wrote, "If there is an ounce of truth to this evidence, we urge CBI to really look into it diligently. We have always believed that you guys will do a fair investigation and let us know the truth. Our heart aches to find no closure as yet. #justiceforsushantsinghrajput."

Here's Shweta's reaction

As soon as she shared the post, several fans of the late actor supported her and asked her to stay hopeful. A user wrote, "Just saw that interview twice and was much relieved that someone broke the silence and emerged with the truth. Sushi must get justice now and all those who have been a part of this must be punished as deserved. I also hope that the man gets protection as he wished." Another user wrote, "Sushant was set up and murdered he ddnt committed suicide, I hope he will get justice."

Over two years after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, his friends and family are still finding several holes in the alleged suicide of the rising Bollywood star, who was found hanging in his room on June 14, 2020, in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh, in a recent TV news interview, alleged that the powerful political family of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is involved in the death of his son. He also said that SSR’s former partner Rhea Chakraborty was “bad news” for Rajput.

The Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government recently gave the go-ahead for the formation of an SIT team to probe the death of Disha Salian, who was the former manager of the actor and was found dead in her apartment on June 8, just a week before SSR’s suicide.