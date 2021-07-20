Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti reacts to fan who said Ankita Lokhande is using SSR's name for PR

Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput’s death last year, his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande has remembered him multiple times through her social media posts. She is also very close to Sushant’s family and his sisters. However, Sushant’s fans think Ankita is not genuine and is only using SSR’s name for fame.

Recently, a user commented on Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti’s Facebook post asking her why does she support Ankita. Shweta replied saying that Ankita ‘has a kind and loving heart’ and stood by their family even after SSR’s death.

The user commented, “Shweta Singh Kirti why do u support Ankit lokhnde b she hd been using Sushant n her fake affair vd him for her PR. In fact she is one partying vd most of the suspects involved in Annihilation OF SUSHANT (sic).”

Responding to the comment, Shweta said, “I really don’t know what the truth is.but it is hard for me to overlook how Ankita has always stood by the family even after the death of Bhai. I have seen her take care of Bhai, once when I was visiting him in Mumbai and he had stomach pain I saw how she called the doc, gave him medicine and showered him with love. The act was enough to prove to me that she has a kind and loving heart (sic).”

Shweta also expressed faith in CBI and is waiting for the truth to come out. She concluded, “I have full faith in the CBI and I am waiting for them to tell us the truth. I am praying to God everyday so that the truth comes out and I believe there is no bigger power than him. Have faith and stay strong (sic).”

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra flat on June 14, 2020. The family since then has been fighting for justice. SSR’s death is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate which is probing the money laundering angle and the Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) regarding the drugs angle.