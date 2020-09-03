Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti now initiates 'Flag 4 SSR'

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has now started an initiative called 'Flag 4 SSR'. In fact, people from USA, Malaysia, Sri Lanka and of course, India, have shared flags demanding justice for the actor.

After sharing billboards, Shweta said the global wave has begun and people can show their support by sharing 'Flag 4 SSR'. "A Global Wave Has Begun. Justice Will Prevail! All I need is your support! #Flag4SSR," shared Shweta.

In his reply, Sushant's family friend Nilotpal Mrinal replied with flags from USA, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, and of course, India. For the uininformed, Nilotpal had produced the music video 'Insaaf Ek Sawaal Hai', which was dedicated to Sushant.

Take a look:

A Global Wave Has Begun. Justice Will Prevail! All I need is your support! #Flag4SSR #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/uWY155nVK5 — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) September 2, 2020

Upset witht the billboard taken down from Hollywood, Shweta shared, "It seems the paid PR has it’s reach everywhere. Hollywood Billboard company reached out telling they will not keep the Billboard any longer! The wordings on the billboard only demanded fair trial and justice! #Report4SSR #JusticeForSushantSinghRajputt #Warriors4SSR."

Shweta also gave a firm warning to makers, days after asking for boycott of 'Shashank', a film based on the death of a young star and nepotism in Bollywood. "A FIRM WARNING, No Film, Serial, Book should be written about Sushant Singh Rajput without the expressed consent of the Family!! A legal Action on the same will be taken otherwise!! #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #Warriors4SSR," she shared.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra home on June 14, 2020. Soon after, fans demanded justice for the actor through CBI probe, for two whole months. After Bihar Government's request, Supreme Court transferred the case from Mumbai Police and Bihar Police to CBI.