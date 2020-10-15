Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti clarifies why she 'deleted' her social media accounts

On Wednesday, October 14, it was reported that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti had 'deleted' her social media accounts including Instagram and Twitter, while her Facebook account remained active.

Incidentally, the date of Shweta 'deleting' her accounts coincided with the four-month death anniversary of her brother late Sushant Singh Rajput. And while many social media users and #Warriors4SSR wondered the actual reason behind the move, nothing was officially said by Shweta herself.

However, late actor Sushant's sister Shweta took to her reactivated Instagram account on Thursday morning to put out a clarification. She stated that several login attempts were made to hack her account due to which her social media accounts were temporarily disabled.

It must be noted that Shweta has been the one from the late actor's family who has been vocal about her thoughts and opinions in the case on her social media handles and the driving force behind all virtual initiatives that are being run in Sushant Singh Rajput's name including #Plants4SSR, #Candle4SSR among others.

Meanwhile, in her note, Shweta also thanked her extended family, the netizens, who have been virtually supporting her family in seeking justice in her late brother's death case.

Taking to her verified Instagram handle Shweta wrote, "Here is why I had to deactivate my social media accounts. Several login attempts were made to hack my accounts. A lot of people are asking me the reasons and have fallen prey to the rumours. So, here is putting end to them. Thanks to my extended family for standing by and supporting through thick and thin. #WeStayUnited (sic)."

Earlier, it was also reported that since October 14 marked the four-month anniversary of the passing away of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti observed the day with a throwback video wherein she addressed him as a "true inspiration", before going off social media.

Shweta took to Instagram and wrote, "This seems like a good opportunity to raise our voices for justice and truth #MannKiBaat4SSR We can stay united in this endeavour and show that public is awaiting justice. I even want to thank my extended family to always stand by us. Much Love.” As per the campaign, fans will have to record and send their messages to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Mann Ki Baat online portal. In case, they will express their feelings on social media platforms, they can tag PMO and PM handles."

For the unversed, earlier this month Rhea Chakraborty was released on bail by the Bombay High Court in a drugs-related case that was part of the ongoing probe in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

Sushant's family, in its FIR in July, had accused Rhea of abetting the suicide, siphoning off his funds, and keeping him away from his family. Sushant died on June 14 at his home in Mumbai. Rhea was arrested on September 8 over charges of procuring banned drugs for him by the Narcotics Control Bureau.