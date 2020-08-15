Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti, Ankita Lokhande, Kriti Sanon join #GlobalPrayers4SSR

Sushant Singh Rajput's family held a puja in his memory as a part of 'global prayers for SSR'. The late actor's sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to her Instagram page and shared a video in which she is chanting the prayers while her whole family including father KK Singh is sitting on a chair in front of Sushant's photo frame. She posted the video and urged everyone to share their photos with folded hands.

Her caption read as "ॐ त्र्यम्बकं यजामहे सुगन्धिं पुष्टिवर्धनम् ‬‪उर्वारुकमिव बन्धनान्मृत्योर्मुक्षीय माऽमृतात् Please post a pic of yours with folded hands and join the campaign #GlobalPrayers4SSR today. #CBIForSSR #Warriors4SSR #JusticeForSushant #Godiswithus".

Shweta also posted a photo of herself holding a certificate received from California Legislature Assembly. Sushant Singh Rajput has been bestowed with a certificate of recognition for his overall contribution to society. She wrote, "‪On the occasion of Indian Independence Day California recognizes my brother’s (Sushant) overall contribution to society. California is with us.... are you? Thanks for your support California. #GlobalPrayersForSSR #Warriors4SSR #CBIForSSR #Godiswithus".

Meanwhile, Ankita also shared a video of her home temple and wrote, "Miracle-Man. A Startling soul. An awe-inspiring personality. You will be missed Sushant. ॐ त्र्यम्बकं यजामहे सुगन्धिं पुष्टिवर्धनम् ‬उर्वारुकमिव बन्धनान्मृत्योर्मुक्षीय माऽमृतात् Please post a pic of yours with folded hands and join the campaign #GlobalPrayers4SSR today. #CBIForSSR #Warriors4SSR #JusticeForSushant #Godiswithus".

Kriti Sanon also joined the campaign and wrote, "Because it's always a good time to pray... Sending out Prayers and Positivity. May the truth shine soon... Today, this independence day lets also free ourselves from negativity and hate while we stand for our beliefs and for what is right. #jaihind #happyindependenceday #PrayersForSSR #MayTruthPrevail #LoveBeforeHate".

Sushant died on June 14, 2020.