Sushant Singh Rajput's sister remembers late actor on her wedding anniversary with UNSEEN photo, pens heartfelt note

Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister has left the actor's fans emotional by sharing an unseen photo of their idol. Priyanka Singh dropped a photo from her wedding in which, the late actor was standing beside the newly-wedded duo Priyanka and Siddharth Tanwar. The photo date back to 2012, and Priyanka shared the photo as she completed 11 years of marriage with Tanwar.

On her Twitter, Priyanka shared the photo with a heartfelt note, "This date 11 years back you graced Sid’s n mine Union. Always beside us… still feel You that much around even today, each day, my Eternal Sunshine Sushant but our Trident as you called us, is broken!"

Here's the photo

This date 11 years back you graced Sid’s n mine Union. Always beside us… still feel You that much around even today, each day, my Eternal Sunshine Sushant but our Trident as you called us, is broken! pic.twitter.com/sy91CP8Wso — Priyanka Singh (@withoutthemind) January 19, 2023

As expected, the fans got emotional after seeing an unseen photo of SSR. Several fans mourned the loss and asked Priyanka to stay strong. A user wrote, "Happy Anniversary @withoutthemind di & Sid... Sending you much love & blessings... and I am sure even Sushant would be doing the same from up above!!! #SushantDay." Another user wrote, "Lots of best wishes to u both ...SSR is standing with u always...N he must b proud he has sisters like u ...We all r with u strongly." One of the users wrote, "Wishing you a very happy anniversary to both of you. May ur bond get stronger day by day. His presence is always there Eternal Sunshine Sushant."

Another netizen added, "Happy Anniversary dearest sis. May you and your husband continue your journey together for many many years to come. May the infinite power always shower you with lots of love and blessings always. Sushant is always with you, guiding you, helping you dear sis." Previously, Sushant Singh Rajput's loyal pet dog Fudge (black Labrador) died. Priyanka shared the news on her social media, and it left SSR fans heartbroken.

