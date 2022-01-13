Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh opens up on the late actor's biopic

Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise was shocking not just for the followers of Hindi cinema, but for everyone in the nation. The 'Kedarnath' actor was found dead at his home in Bandra, Mumbai on June 14, 2020.

In the past few months, there have been several rumours stating that Sushant's biopic is being made in the Hindi film industry. Though no producer or filmmaker has officially come out with an official announcement yet.

Ahead of Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary on 21st January, the late actor's sister posted a picture with him on her Instagram account and explained why his biopic should not be made.

Making a promise to her late brother, Priyanka wrote, "I firmly believe that no movie on SSR should be made, at least, not until justice is served. This is my promise to my brother, artist, genius @sushantsinghrajput. Secondly, who has the capability to enact Ssr’s handsome, innocent & dynamic persona on screen, I wonder!!!"

Calling out the film industry as insecure, she stated that nobody in Bollywood the courage and integrity to portray Sushant's story on the big screen. She continued in her post, "Thirdly, it can only be illusory to expect that anybody from this insecure film industry has the courage & integrity to truthfully portray Ssr’s outrageously unique story where he always followed his heart; left the most dominant & dynastic of production houses, at the peak, on his own terms."

She also revealed that the 'Raabta' actor wanted to do his own biopic adding that it is still possible with the advanced technology. She concluded her post as "Lastly, my brother wanted to do his own biopic if it is ever made, and with emergence of AI technology, there is no reason why this can’t be Reality in near future."

Sushant Singh Rajput delivered brilliant performances in films such as 'Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!', 'Sonchiriya' and 'Chhichhore' in his short-lived film career.