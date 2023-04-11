Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister appears to attack Rhea Chakraborty over Roadies gig, backtracks later after backlash

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty

Actress Rhea Chakraborty made a comeback to showbiz after over three years when she announced herself as one of the new gang leaders of the upcoming season of MTV Roadies. On Monday, Rhea and MTV shared the announcement video on social media. While many congratulated the actress on her comeback, others were not very happy. Late Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka also fired a veiled attack at Rhea on Twitter.

The announcement video for Roadies had Rhea speak to the camera and ask the viewers if they thought she would never return and would be afraid. The line was a reference to how Rhea was a subject of controversy following the death of Sushant, her boyfriend, in 2020. The actress was arrested and investigated by multiple agencies in cases linked to the actor’s death.

While not naming Rhea, Priyanka referred to the line of not being scared in her tweet and wrote in Hindi, “Why would you be afraid? You were, are, and will remain a prostitute! The question is who are your consumers? Only a ruler can give this courage.” She then added a hashtag about ‘delay’ in Sishant’s death case.

Just a clarification:

My below tweet was not directed to any specific person as it has been reported in media which is ill-conceived and looks motivated.

It was my general angst against the state of affairs prevalent in our world around. https://t.co/zEACayHvFp — Priyanka Singh (@withoutthemind) April 11, 2023

While many egged on Priyanka for her tweet, a few criticised her for her tone and language as well. On Tuesday, Priyanka tweeted a clarification claiming that her tweet wasn’t about a specific person. “Just a clarification,” she wrote, sharing the original tweet, “My below tweet was not directed to any specific person as it has been reported in media which is ill-conceived and looks motivated. It was my general angst against the state of affairs prevalent in our world around.”

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14, 2020 at the age of 34. While the police ruled it a suicide, Sushant’s family alleged foul play and accused Rhea of having a role in his death.