Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister appears to attack Rhea Chakraborty over Roadies gig, backtracks later after backlash

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh posted a tweet attacking someone for being a 'prostitute', which many felt was in reference to Rhea Chakraborty's comeback.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 11, 2023, 01:54 PM IST

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty

Actress Rhea Chakraborty made a comeback to showbiz after over three years when she announced herself as one of the new gang leaders of the upcoming season of MTV Roadies. On Monday, Rhea and MTV shared the announcement video on social media. While many congratulated the actress on her comeback, others were not very happy. Late Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka also fired a veiled attack at Rhea on Twitter.

The announcement video for Roadies had Rhea speak to the camera and ask the viewers if they thought she would never return and would be afraid. The line was a reference to how Rhea was a subject of controversy following the death of Sushant, her boyfriend, in 2020. The actress was arrested and investigated by multiple agencies in cases linked to the actor’s death.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MTV Roadies (@mtvroadies)

While not naming Rhea, Priyanka referred to the line of not being scared in her tweet and wrote in Hindi, “Why would you be afraid? You were, are, and will remain a prostitute! The question is who are your consumers? Only a ruler can give this courage.” She then added a hashtag about ‘delay’ in Sishant’s death case.

While many egged on Priyanka for her tweet, a few criticised her for her tone and language as well. On Tuesday, Priyanka tweeted a clarification claiming that her tweet wasn’t about a specific person. “Just a clarification,” she wrote, sharing the original tweet, “My below tweet was not directed to any specific person as it has been reported in media which is ill-conceived and looks motivated. It was my general angst against the state of affairs prevalent in our world around.”

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14, 2020 at the age of 34. While the police ruled it a suicide, Sushant’s family alleged foul play and accused Rhea of having a role in his death.

Raveena Tandon gives royal vibes in new pics with Rasha Thadani, netizens say 'daughter is giving tough competition'
Nandamuri Taraka Ratna death: From Amaravathi to Nandeeswarudu, 5 famous movies of the late actor and TDP leader
Chiranjeevi claps muhurat shot for Rashmika Mandanna, Nithiin, Venky Kudumula's new film; see photos
Shivamogga Airport: Stunning pictures of new Karnataka airport go viral ahead of launch, see here
Sex/Life star Sarah Shahi burns the internet with her sizzling hot photos in glittery outfits
