Sushant Singh Rajput's reply to fan who asked him not to die soon will break your heart

Sushant Singh Rajput always had time for his fans and he made sure that to always connect with them. We came across a comment from one fan who had previously asked Sushant "to not die soon". The fan had written "Sir, sir, sir, please don't die soon and keep doing the good stuff, keep motivating people like us. There are very few, extremely few people left like you. Please, please, please don't give up on anything."

To this, Sushant had said, "Yes, I surely will. Thank you for your words of encouragement. P.S. Please don't die soon cracked me up. Haha, sure buddy." The fan had then later also expressed interest in working at Sushant's "space station". He had said, "That was obviously a joke sir, hehe and I am so glad it did, also I am going to work in your space station, even if as a sweeper."

Check out their sweet exchange here.

It has been one month since Sushant died by suicide in his Mumbai residence on June 14. His loss is still something that his fans and loved ones are coming to terms with. Before this, one of Sushant's fans had previously asked him what would he tell God once he enters heaven.

"It was all just a dream," Sushant had replied to the fan who asked, "If heaven exists what would you like God to say when you arrive at the Pearly gates?" Sushant died on June 14 and was found hanging in his Bandra home.