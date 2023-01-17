Search icon
Sushant Singh Rajput's pet dog Fudge dies, late actor's sister shares moving post: 'You joined your friend...'

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister shared heartbreaking news, and it left Sushant Singh Rajput's fans devasted.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 17, 2023, 09:17 AM IST

Sushant Singh Rajput with Fudge

Three years after the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, his loyal pet dog Fudge (black Labrador) died. The late actor's sister, Priyanka Singh shared the news on her social media, and it left SSR fans heartbroken. 

On Twitter, Priyanka dropped two photos of Fudge. In one of them, Sushant was captured with his paw friend. In another photo, Priyanka is smiling with a sleepy Fudge. Singh shared these pictures, and wrote, "So long Fudge! You joined your friend’s Heavenly territory… will follow soon! Till then… so heart broken." 

Here's the tweet

Soon after Priyanka's tweet, several fans of Sushant mourned the death of Fudge. A user wrote, "Di...Plz stay strong... don't understand what I will say...very heart broken news is this...I can't take...but one more joyous news is that he went to live happily with his friend forever Om Shanti." Another netizen wrote, "R.I.P. FUDGE Nothing to say ..this is very heart breking news to us all...but he is a true friend of Sushant and went to his friend to live happily with him forever and ever...Sushant Lived InDMoment." A user wrote, "Di, can’t explain how devastated I’m. This news once again shattered my heart into million pieces Anyone/ Anything related to Sushant is very close to the heart All I can say my Sona Di, stay strong though this loss is inconsolable.I’m speechless nd heartbroken Miss u Fudge." 

 A few days after Sushant's mysterious death, there was death hoax news about Fudge in 2020. However, a source closer to the actor dismissed the rumour and stated that although Fudge was devasted with the news, but he was alive. 

Last year in December, Cooper hospital employee claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered. Since then, many artists, including veteran actor Shekhar Suman demanded the reopening death case. 

