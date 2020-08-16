Sushant Singh Rajput's 'murder' is 'Watergate' for Maharashtra govt, Bollywood: Subramanian Swamy

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy has recently tweeted about Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Calling the untimely demise 'murder', Swamy said it is 'Waterloo' and 'Watergate' for Bollywood, Mumbai Police and Maharashtra government.

Swamy, who has been one of the people who demanded a CBI probe in Sushant's death case, also promised to bring justice for the actor. His tweet also read, "Won’t give up till either guilty are brought to justice or justice is brought to the guilty."

Swamy tweeted, "Sushant Singh Rajput’s murder is Waterloo and Watergate for Bollywood, Mumbai Police and Maharashtra government. Fasten your seat belts as we are. about to take off and bombard & won’t give up till either guilty are brought to justice or justice is brought to the guilty."

Dr. Subramanian Swamy had recently requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to direct the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and National Investigation Agency (NIA) along with Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. PM Modi acknowledged the letter too.

Advocate Ishkaran Singh Bhandari confirmed the news on Twitter. "On July 30 Dr @Swamy39 had written to PM @narendramodi for SIT of ED, CBI, NIA etc to investigate the multi dimension Sushant Singh Rajput Case. Today the PM acknowledged the letter," he wrote.

Subramanian Swamy, in his tweet from July 30, had written, "In my latest letter I have requested the PM to direct the Enforcement Directorate and NIA be asked to investigate the circumstances leading to the mysterious death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Subsequently, we can have an SIT (Special Investigation Team) consisting of CBI and these two national agencies."