Sushant Singh Rajput's 'mother' was jobless, desperate for work, wanted to 'slap and abuse' Balaji Telefilms due to..., her name is..

Veteran actress Usha Nadkarni, who became a household name for playing the role of Savita Deshmukh in the late Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande's Pavitra Rishta, recently went viral after opening up about her struggles in her decades-long career. Usha Nadkarni especially expressed her irritation with the idea of an audition and shared how she was made to audition by Ekta Kapoor’s production house, Balaji Telefilms. Usha Nadkarni also revealed how, despite not wanting to audition, she had little choice as she had quit her day job and was desperate for work. Usha Nadkarni revealed that even after working with Balaji before, she was offered peanuts for Pavitra Rishta, a fact that did not sit well with her.

Which actress played the role of Savita Deshmukh on Pavitra Rishta?

Pavitra Rishta, one of the longest-running shows on Zee TV, aired from 2009 to 2014. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Usha Nadkarni revealed how she was jobless at the time. "I went for an audition. There was no work at that time. I was sitting at home, and I had left my job. For Balaji, I had already done Thodi Si Zameen, Thoda Asmaan, and Kuch Iss Tarah, fir bhi mujhe audition ke liye bulaaya (they called me to audition), I lost my mind. I didn’t have work, so I still went to the audition,” she said.

Usha Nadkarni further added, "One more artist from our Marathi industry was already there. They gave the dialogues to both of us to read. Dimaag garam tha (I was angry), saree pehni, baal baandhe khud hi, they called me after her audition was done. I learned one and a half pages of dialogue and did it."

Why did Usha Nadkarni want to ‘slap and abuse’ Balaji Telefilms?

Usha Nadkarni, after the audition, was called into the Balaji office to finalise her salary. She was then shocked to know that she was being offered peanuts to play the role.

"I then got a call to come down to the office after two days. When they told me the fees, I wanted to slap the person sitting in front of me. Wanted to abuse him. I know a lot of cuss words. If I say them, they would feel bad, but kya karun? Khujli thi kaam karne ki (I wanted to work, hence I did it)," she said.

Despite the challenges that came with it, Usha Nadkarni was happy to receive the audience's appreciation for her role. "When I did it, everyone felt good. Ekta ma’am was also happy. People used to ask me on the streets why I was torturing Ankita. I told them because I get money to do that. I have travelled a lot because of Pavitra Rishta, and I even went to Israel. People were mad for that serial there," she said.

