Sushant Singh Rajput's Instagram account now 'memorialized'

Instagram changed Sushant Singh Rajput's account settings to 'memorialized' in honour of his memory. Amidst an ongoing investigation after the actor's suicide on Sunday, Instagram paid tribute to the actor with the new feature on his page.

Sushant Singh Rajput's Instagram account would now remain just as he left it. More so, a tag called 'remembering' has been added to his name on the photo sharing site.

Take a look:

For the uninitiated, a memorialized account has some rules, such as:

- Not anybody can log into the account or change the existing profile

- The 'remembering' message would appear next to the person's name on the profile page

- Audiences can view all posts by the person

- Memorialized accounts cannot be 'explored'

34-year-old Sushant Singh Rajput died by hanging in his Bandra home on Sunday, June 14, 2020. The actor's last rites took place in Vile Parle, Mumbai. On Thursday, Sushant's ashes were immersed in Ganga from his hometown Patna, Bihar. He is survived by four sisters and his father KK Singh.