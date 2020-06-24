Sushant Singh Rajput's final postmortem report finds no foul play, rules his death suicide

The final postmortem report of Sushant Singh Rajput has found no foul play in his death and ruled it a suicide. The report, analysed by a team of five doctors, has concluded that Sushant died by "asphyxia due to hanging."

As a viscera report is still awaited, Mumbai Police has written to the Maharashtra forensics department, requesting to expedite the process on a priority basis so that the investigation into Sushant's death can move further.

There were a lot of unanswered questions about Sushant's death before his postmortem. However, many of these questions have been answered by the postmortem report which has found no foul play. There are no strangulation marks nor nail marks on his body, according to the report.

According to sources in Mumbai Police, the statement of his chartered accountant is going to be recorded on Wednesday. The doctor's statement has also not been recorded yet.

So far, statements of 23 people have been recorded by the police and the contract copies submitted by Yash Raj Films reveal that the actor had signed a contract with them in 2012.

Details about his last conversation have also come to light. The actor last spoke to his manager Uday Singh Gauri regarding films. Police on Tuesday recorded the statement of his former publicist and close friend Rohini Iyer.

Sources have said that there were various digital platforms that published reports making several claims about Sushant, all of which will be investigated. Mumbai Police may also question publications on reports related to Mahesh Bhatt and may seek the details of sources and evidence on which they were based.