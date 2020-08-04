Sushant Singh Rajput's father requests Bihar govt to transfer death investigation to CBI

Sushant Singh Rajput's father has requested Bihar government to transfer investigation of the late actor's death to CBI as per the latest reports. Sushant's cousin and BLP MLA Neeraj Bablu has requested Nitish Kumar, the Chief Minister of Bihar to hand over the case to CBI. He also said that the discussion took place and all the party leaders are agreeing to CBI investigation. Moreover, Neeraj also said that the DGP of Bihar is just talking about the investigation but the results are not visible.

He went on to reveal that the officers are being taken in hostages who have come to Mumbai from Bihar for the further investigation of the case.

Meanwhile, as per ANI, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Monday said that they are taking legal opinion to examine whether Bihar Police can investigate Sushant Singh Rajput death case, which is in their jurisdiction.

Singh rejected allegations about Mumbai Police not providing a vehicle to Bihar Police team which is there in the city after an FIR was registered by Patna Police based on Rajput`s father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including abetment of suicide.

"They have been (Bihar Police) given a car by DG office. A few COVID-19 cases were reported at IPS Mess, Worli, so no rooms allotted there. A room was allotted to senior officers of Bihar Police in the main mess of SRPF in Goregoan. The allegations are false," Mumbai Police Commissioner told ANI.

"We saw them (Bihar Police) in a big car and then in an auto. They didn't ask us for the car. They asked for documents of the case. We told them it is our jurisdiction for investigation. They should share how they are coming in our jurisdiction. That`s why we are taking legal opinion to examine it," he said.

When asked to comment on the quarantine of Patna SP Vinay Tiwari, Param Bir Singh said that anybody who travels by air excluding those who will return in a fixed time period, have to undergo home-quarantine necessarily."

(Inputs from Zee News reporter - Ankur Tyagi)