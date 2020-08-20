Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh arrives in Mumbai; releases statement that lawyer, CA cannot talk without consent

Supreme Court had recently allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. While they are yet to arrive in Mumbai, the late actor's father KK Singh is in Mumbai. He also issued a statement against lawyers and Chartered Accountants talking without his consent.

Sushant's family friend Nilotpal Mrinal, who had also released the music video 'Insaaf Yeh Ek Sawaal Hai' as a tribute to the actor on his two-month death anniversary, arrived in Mumbai with KK Singh. He shared a video of them from the airport.

Here it is:

Very important day for all of us - since 15th June till date , so many allegation on Uncle and family - it’s our duty to protect them - anything important which u all think is useful , pls send to Vikash ji pic.twitter.com/rIOdmbTvWB — Nilotpal Mrinal (@nilotpalm3) August 19, 2020

Here's what the statement read:

It is hereby declared that I am the legal heir of late Shri. Sushant Singh Rajput and in that capacity any arrangement that Sushant had during his lifetime for the engagement of any lawyer, Chartered Accountant and other professional came to an end upon the death of Sushant and thereafter no lawyer, Chartered Accountant or other person is entitled to represent the estate of Sushant without my express consent. Recently some lawyers have appeared in the media claiming themselves to be lawyers engaged by Sushant. They have talked on media about the alleged pnvileged communicauon between Sushant and them. Clearly such disclosure is barred by section 12b of the Indian Evidence Act, 1872 and the Bar Council of India Rules 'Rule 17, Part VI. Chapter III. without my consent. as I am representing the estate of Sushant I have not given any consent to anvone of them to either continue them to represent Sushant or disclose any communincation barred' by section 126 of the Evidence Act, 1872.

It is also made clear that only I and my daughters comprise the family of Sushant and we hare authorized Mr. Varun Singh (SKI: Law Offices. Commercial) as our Advocate and through him Mr. Vikas Singh. Sr Advocate, to represent the family. Any other person claiming himself to he the family member does not have my consent.

Soon after the SC's order, Sushant's family released a statement thanking the Bihar government for the request. They also thanked the fans, well-wishers, media and friends for constantly demanding CBI probe into the actor's death case.

Sushant's family thanks all the fans , friends , wellwishers, Media and Million of Fans for support. All those involved in crime will be brought to justice now. #Unitedforjustice pic.twitter.com/1kPTvSKmen — United For Justice (@sushantf3) August 19, 2020

Recently, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), who had kept IPS officer Vinay Tiwari under quarantine, has spoken about keeping CBI under quarantine once they arrive in Mumbai. They stated that the CBI will have to go for an exception if they plan to stay for more than seven days in Mumbai.