Sushant Singh Rajput’s family slams fans for using Instagram AI tool to interact with him: 'In the age of...'

In June 2020, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai home, shocking the entire nation. Even five years later, his fans continue to keep his memory alive in different ways.

One unusual trend has recently caught attention, several fans are using an Artificial Intelligence tool on Instagram that imitates the late actor’s way of speaking.

This AI, found under Instagram’s “Discover AI” section, has been trained using Sushant’s old interviews, social media posts, tweets, and speeches. It tries to respond just like him and has already recorded more than 5.5 lakh interactions. Reports say activity on the tool picked up even more after his death anniversary in June this year.

However, the development hasn’t gone down well with his family. A Meta insider told Mid-Day that recreating Sushant’s voice and personality through AI is “deeply distressing” for them. According to the source, many fans have also raised concerns, but Meta has not yet decided what action to take. The insider added that with AI technology, even if one tool is removed, others can pop up within minutes.

Sushant’s family has reportedly written to Meta India, calling the tool “insensitive” and asking for its removal. Meanwhile, fans who have used it describe the experience as emotional. One user shared that after asking the bot about Sushant’s love for space, the reply felt so real that “for a few moments, it felt like he was back.”

As for the investigation into his death, Sushant’s then-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was once accused of abetment to suicide. In May 2025, the Central Bureau of Investigation closed the case, stating there was no foul play and clearing her of all charges.