Sushant Singh Rajput's family immerses his ashes in river Ganga

Sushant Singh Rajput's family has returned to Patna, Bihar for the immersion of the late actor's ashes. ANI took to their Twitter page and shared a few photos of the ashes immersion process in river Ganga. The tweet read as "Bihar: Family of actor #SushantSinghRajput immersed his ashes in river Ganga in Patna today. He died by suicide at his residence in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14."

Even Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to her Facebook page and wrote, "Reached my Patna’s home safely yesterday. Thanks to everyone who was praying and who helped in the process. It was hassle-free. Today we will be doing Asthi Visarjan (Ashes Immersion) for Bhai. I again want to ask all to pray for him and send him off with all the fond memories and unconditional love in your hearts. Let’s celebrate his life and give him a very loving and happy farewell. #Sushantsinghrajput"

Check out ANI's tweet below:

Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020, at his residence in Mumbai. His death by suicide has sent shock waves across the nation. The late actor's family arrived in Mumbai from Patna on Monday and the funeral took place in the evening.

SSR was last seen in Netflix original film Drive which was directed by Tarun Mansukhani and co-starred Jacqueline Fernandez. The actor's last film is set to be Dil Bechara opposite Sanjana Sanghi and directed by Mukesh Chhabra. The film release date is yet to be announced.