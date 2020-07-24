Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara': Sara Ali Khan pays tribute to first co-star, posts his BTS pic with Saif Ali Khan

Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara has released. To celebrate Sara Ali Khan celebrated her first co-star by posting a picture of him with father Saif Ali Khan who has a cameo appearance in Dil Bechara.

She wrote, "The only two gentlemen that have spoken to me about Sartre, Van Gogh, telescopes and constellations, guitars, The Northern Lights, cricket, Pink Floyd, Nusrat Saab and acting techniques. This is to the last thing you two have in common- #DilBechara. Now on Disney Hotstar!"

Sushant's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande also took to her Twitter account and posted a heartfelt message. She wrote, "From #pavitrarishta to #dilbechara One last time !!!" Dil Bechara is the Hindi remake of John Green's novel The Fault In Our Stars in which Sanjana plays the role of Kizzie Basu, the love interest of Sushant's Manny in the film.

Ahead of the grand premiere, Sanjana Sanghi also took to her Instagram account and poured her heart out for her "Manny" and wrote, "My Manny, I hope you're looking over us, blessing us, and smiling upon us as we are, looking up at you, searching for you, in equal parts awe and disbelief. As Mukesh Chhabra so correctly said, how could both our debut films ever be his last? Life is just so not fair. Thank you for giving us the strength in ways known and unknown to somehow brave through this incredibly tough path. We can feel the strength every minute. It's the only silver lining amidst so many dark clouds. The day apparently has come. It's Dil Bechara Day. Here's praying for peace, positivity, and calm to each and everyone," Sanjana ended her post.