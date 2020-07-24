Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' first frame is emotional tribute to late actor in his own words

Dil Bechara pays tear-jerking tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara has released. As fans are watching the film there is one particular thing that attracted them the most which is the tribute to Sushant at the start of the film.

Here is the picture.

"Perhaps, the difference between what is miserable, and that, which is spectacular, lies in the leap of faith... #selfmusing" - Sushant Singh Rajput, this is the first frame of the film, along with a black and white video of him playing the guitar.

