Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' co-actor Swastika Mukherjee shares video of them dancing on Shah Rukh Khan song

Swastika Mukherjee, who was seen in Paatal Lok will next be seen in Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi starrer Dil Bechara. She is playing the role of Sanjana's on-screen mother. On Sunday, Swastika took to her Instagram page and shared a cute video in which she is seen dancing with Sushant post their shoot for the film. In the video, they are seen dancing on Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla's song 'Seene Mein Dil Hai' from Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman.

Swastika shared this happy post remembering Sushant and wrote, "HE danced with #kizie and then HE danced with me :-) I'd like to remember Sushant like this. Always. Simple. Fun-loving. Jovial. Keep dancing with the stars, boy. Love. Thank you, Mukesh @castingchhabra for capturing this beautiful moment. I will cherish this forever. #dilbechara #behindthescenes #momentstocherish #joyfultimes #aftershoot #sushantsinghrajput #shineon".

Check out the video below:

Earlier while sharing the poster for Dil Bechara, Swastika wrote a heartfelt note for SSR which read as "I remember Sushant with a smile that would steal hearts. A person who would cheer up a dull day. A thinker, a believer, an amazing co-actor and human. Someone who would say- “Arey, tension mat ley yaar, sab theek ho jaega!” Sushant, our Manny, this is for you. Some journeys stay with us beyond our lives and this will forever be etched on my heart."

Dil Bechara is directed by Mukesh Chhabra and will be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar from July 24, 2020.