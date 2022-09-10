Sushant Singh Rajput's Brahmastra is enough to destroy Bollywood, says late actor's sister

Credit: Sushant Singh/Instagram

On Saturday, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Meetu Singh took an indirect dig at Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt’s film Brahmastra. Her cryptic post viral on social media, SSR fans also reacted to it.

Sharing Sushant’s photo, she wrote, “Sushant’s Brahmastra is enough to destroy this Bollywood. Bollywood has always wanted to dictate the public, never stopping to show mutual respect n humility. How can we let people like this be the face of our country which is so rich in moral values? Their sorry attempt of winning d public’s love wid pretentiousness has failed. Quality n Moral values r the only thing that’ll win admiration n respect.”

SSR fans agreed to late actor’s sister, they flooded the comment box with their views. One of them wrote, “sushantsinghrajput you r ruling World….#immortalsushant …..This industry is collapsed.” The second one said, “yes karma is hitting bollywood hard.” The third person commented, “Sushant Sing Rajput ki Aatma Tandav kar rahi hay Boycott Bullywood.”

Recently, The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri took to his Twitter handle to share an unseen photo with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. In his tweet, Vivek recalled the time when Sushant and he discussed life, talked about cosmos, God's particle, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur's Paani and struggles of middle class. Vivek referred to Sushant and himself as "small town person in Bollywood". "Remembering #SushantSinghRajput. Am exactly at the same place where we spent many evenings talking about life, cosmos, God’s particle, @shekharkapur's #Paani and struggles of a middle class, small town person in Bollywood," read Vivek Agnihotri's tweet.

In the unseen black and white photo, late Sushant Singh Rajput is seen smiling for the capture as Vivek happily clicked the selfie. For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra flat on June 14 last year, leaving his friends, family and fans shocked. The ED had on July 31 last year registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor`s death case after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed by Rajput’s father KK Singh against actor Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.