Sushant Singh Rajput's Bandra flat not getting tenants? Mumbai real estate agent reveals the truth

Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput's sea-facing apartment in Bandra is ready to move in, but the tenants are not interested in renting it. Earlier, there were reports even 30 months after the demise of the MS Dhoni star, no one is willing to move into the house. Now, we have a different side of the story.

Popular real-estate agent Rafique Merchant opened up about cracking a deal for SSR's house and stated that rather than tenants, buyers are showing more interest in the property. While speaking to ETimes Merchant added, "Surprisingly, I am getting a lot of calls from buyers. They want to buy the apartment outright. There are a lot of investors who want to buy it. But the owner just doesn’t want to sell it." It was reported earlier that the owner of the house seeks rent of Rs 5 lakhs per month, and that's one of the reasons why the house didn't interest tenants. Rafique even stated that time and pricing are the key factors for any property. The prices are more compatible than the others. If the house is redone completely, and if the owner comes down to a reasonable price, then it becomes easy. Merchant claimed that he has managed to sell a couple of houses like this earlier also.

With his expertise, Rafique further added that since SSR's house is currently in the news, now is the right time to sell the house. "Once it is rented out, there won’t be any talks about it. A lot of people are coming and checking the house because the inspections are on," Rafique said.