Sushant Singh Rajput: Mumbai Police probes Rhea Chakraborty's monetary spending, Karan Johar unlikely to be questioned

The investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case is ongoing, however, the claims of his tragic death being a 'murder' are weakening. According to our sources, the possibilities of interrogation of Aditya Chopra of Yash Raj Films and Karan Johar of Dharma Productions has reduced drastically as there is a lack of sufficient evidence to be questioned.

On the other hand, police are currently investigating the matter of Sushant's girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, spending his money. Evidence about this has come to the forefront but cops are looking into how much money has been spent as its still unclear.

For the uninformed, Aditya and Karan have been accused of harassing Sushant on social media on numerous counts. These charges have come to light following Sushant's death, but the police investigation, so far, does not have enough reasons for both of them to be questioned. After filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali recorded his statement, Aditya's troubles significantly eased, however, none of the 35 people who have recorded their statements so far have accused Karan of harassing Sushant in their statement. Although according to the police, Sushant used to get upset with the blind news items coming in the media but so far this theory has no legal ground.

According to the police, Sushant was a sensitive person and he used to get very upset about any blind news items about himself. However, cops are all set to investigate Sushant's doctor and sister Mitu. Reports state that Sushant's cook Neeraj, who was one of the first people to be questioned, will record his statement once again as Mumbai Police wants to understand what transpired before Sushant died by suicide.