Sushant Singh Rajput kisses Ankita Lokhande's boyfriend Vicky Jain in viral picture

A new image of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput has been going viral. In this photo, Sushant can be seen kissing Ankita Lokhande's current boyfriend Vicky Jain. Sushant, in his hairstyle during MS Dhoni, grabbed Vicky into a hug and gave him a kiss.

Vicky had made a pout as he posed while looking into the camera as Sushant gave him the tight hug and kiss on the cheek. Moreover, Sushant and Vicky were twinning in black at the occasion. Sushant could be seen in a black tee, the sleeves of which were folded, and a handwatch.

Here's the viral picture:

Vicky Jain had recently shared an image of him praying for Sushant Singh Rajput. He did so to support Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti's intiative of 'Global 24 hour Prayers for SSR', in which every person was requested to obeserve silence and pray at 10 am of their local time.

Taking to his Instagram account, Vicky posted, "Request everyone to join a Global 24-hour spiritual and prayer observation for our beloved Sushant Singh Rajput tomorrow on 15th August @ 10 A.M. #GlobalPrayers4SSR #CBIForSSR #Warriors4SSR #justiceforSushantSinghRajput #godiswithus."

Vicky had spoken up on Sushant's death case for the first time through the post, since the actor's death on June 14, 2020. Although Vicky is yet to demand CBI for Sushant, Ankita Lokhande, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Parineeti Chopra, Sooraj Pancholi have backed up Shweta and demanded the same.