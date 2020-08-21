Sushant Singh Rajput hugs, dances with Hrithik Roshan on 'Kaho Na Pyaar Hai' in viral videos

Hrithik Roshan's name is currently linked with Sushant Singh Rajput more than often. While Kangana has often spoken about two actors, fans are going back and watching videos when things were much better between Sushant and Hrithik.

The duo not only shared a hug at a fashion show, but they have also shared the stage for one thing they love - dance. Sushant and Hrithik had grooved to 'Kaho Na Pyaar Hai' on the reality dance show 'Just Dance', which was judged by Hrithik. In the video, Hrithik was seen following Sushant's footsteps, literally.

See it here:

Kangana has called Hrithik Roshan too a part of the mafia. She had shared a tweet where Hrithik wished Taapsee Pannu happy birthday, and stated that nepotism kids start recognizing people to sideline outsiders when somebody speaks up.

More recently, Kangana had compared her relationship with Hrithik, to Sara Ali Khan-Sushant Singh Rajput's relation. She also mentioned 'why Hrithik suddenly became so hostile is still a mystery to me'.

Kangana tweeted, "I believe Sara must’ve loved him he wasn’t a fool to fall for a girl whose affection isn’t genuine but she must have been under pressure,what I shared with Hrithik was genuine at that point I still have no doubts about it why suddenly he became so hostile is still a mystery to me."

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on June 14, 2020 under mysterious circumstances. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is currently probing the matter. Meanwhile, Kangana has gone on record to claim that a movie mafia consisting of some powerful people ganged up and destroyed Sushant's career, just like they treat every person who is not a starkid in the industry.