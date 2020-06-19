Headlines

Sushant Singh Rajput had ended contract with YRF, asked me to stop working with them: Rhea Chakraborty to Mumbai Police

Rhea Chakraborty who recorded her statement with the police on Thursday told the investigators that he had ended his contract with Yash Raj Films and also asked her to stop working with the banner.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 20, 2020, 04:28 PM IST

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty was called for interrogation in Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case on Thursday. According to a Mumbai Police official, Rheam who was Sushant's last reported girlfriend, told the investigators that he had ended his contract with Yash Raj Films and also asked her to stop working with the banner.

The Mumbai Police sent a letter to Yash Raj Films seeking details of the contracts it had signed with him, confirmed another official. "Police are investigating various angles, including that of professional rivalry, in the case," the official told PTI. "She was at the police station for almost nine hours. The investigating officers questioned her about various angles, including Rajput's professional life," he said, adding, "In her statement, Chakraborty told the police that Rajput had ended his contract with Yash Raj Films and also asked her to stop working with the production house. It was an old incident, Chakraborty told the police."

Bandra police recorded the statements of over 13 people (most being Bollywood celebrities), including Rajput's family members and close friends like actor Rhea Chakraborty and casting director Mukesh Chhabra. "Keeping in view the professional angle, police have started calling some prominent production houses for inquiry. As part of that, police on Thursday sent a letter to Yash Raj Films, seeking details of all the contracts it had signed with the deceased actor," a senior police officer said. "We have also asked for the copies of the contracts that Yash Raj Films had signed with the actor," he stated.

Not just that, the police may also call those involved in signing of contracts between the actor and the production houses for their projects. Rajput, who had worked in two Yash Raj Films movies - Shuddh Desi Romance (2013) directed by Maneesh Sharma and in director Dibakar Banerjee directed Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! (2015), had signed his third film with the banner - Paani, directed by Shekhar Kapur. However, YRF had reportedly backed out of the project.

Sushant died at the age of 34, sending shockwaves in the film industry and elsewhere. Known for films like Kai Po Che!, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhichhore, the actor was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on Sunday.

