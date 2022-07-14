Rhea Chakraborthy gets mercilessly trolled for being spotted at gym, netizens say 'jail mein chakki...'

Rhea Chakraborty

After Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic death, Rhea Chakraborty has become a walking target for netizens. Whenever she posts something or gets spotted by paps, the social media users became ruthless and troll her mercilessly. A day after Narcotics Control Beaureau drafted charges against Rhea for procuring, sale, and consumption of drugs, she was spotted outside her gym.

The paparazzi captured her, and the actress gracefully greeted the photographers. She even stood for a while for photos and then walked towards her car. One of the pap asked her comment, but she ignored him and went inside the car.

Here's the video

As soon as the video surfaced, netizens went all out and mercilessly trolled her. A user asserted, "Use me as a dislike button." Another user asserted, "Subha subha B* kiska muh dikha diya... murderer." A netizen added, "Acha hai gym kar rahi hai, jaldi jail me chakki pisni hai." Another netizen added, "bohot jald gym k jagah jail jaegi." One of the user added, "Rhea kya apke toothpaste m drugs h." However, there were few who supported her, "Purest soul i have ever seen...stay strong my girl." Another netizen added, "Bechari ki life barbaad ho gayi."

Yesterday, The Narcotics Control Bureau in its draft charges filed in the drug case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death has claimed actor Rhea Chakraborty received multiple deliveries of ganja from the co-accused, including her brother Showik, and these were handed over to Rajput. The Central anti-drug agency had filed the draft charges last month in the Special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Court against 35 accused, the details of which were made available on Tuesday.

As per the draft charges, all the accused entered into a criminal conspiracy between March 2020 and December that year with each other or in groups to procure, purchase, sell and distribute drugs in "high society and Bollywood." It also said the accused had financed drug trafficking and consumed ganja, charas, cocaine and other narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances without a valid licence, permit or authorization within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.