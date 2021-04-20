Sushant Singh Rajput's father moves Delhi HC, seeks ban on release of any movie on his late son's life

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued a notice on a petition filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's father seeking a ban on the release of any movie based on his life. The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the producers of various proposed and upcoming films on the life of the late Bollywood actor to respond to a plea by his father, Krishan Kishore Singh, seeking to restrain anyone from using his son's name or likeness in movies.

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri sought a response from respondents while slated the matter for getting on May 25th. Senior Advocate Vikas Singh appearing for SSR's father states that any such publication, production, or depiction of the private life of the late actor is a blatant and willful breach of the right to a fair trial guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India, personality rights and the common law tort of passing off in misappropriating well-known personality without consent for commercial gains.

The petition states that the plaintiff (SSR's Father) and the deceased have the right of privacy or a right to be alone under Article 21 of the Constitution of India.

It states that the plaintiff (SSR's father) was apprised that different ventures are making movies, series, or forming associations to misappropriate the personality of Plaintiff's son. These ventures are designed to malign the image of the son of the plaintiff and his family members, further, to derail the present investigation in the CBI case registered against the accused persons is a violation of Article 21 of the Indian Constitution.