Sushant Singh Rajput fans scrutinize Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'no dating first hero' advice to Sara Ali Khan

On a chat show, Kareena Kapoor Khan asked Sara Ali Khan not to date her first co-star, who happened to be Sushant Singh Rajput


Shaheen Irani

DNA webdesk

Updated: Jun 20, 2020, 08:37 AM IST

A video of Kareena Kapoor Khan asking Sara Ali Khan not to date her first co-star has been going viral. Sushant Singh Rajput fans have been scrutinizing her comment, since Sara indeed made her debut opposite Sushant in Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kedarnath'.

In the viral video, Kareena's BFF Amrita Arora Ladak asks her abotu a dating advice for Sara Ali Khan. The video is from the time when Sara was yet to make her debut in Bollywood. Kareena reacted with, "Don't date your first hero. I have said it."

Watch the video here:

Upset fans scrutinized Kareena's reaction and pointed fingers at how she dated a married man with kids (Saif Ali Khan, divorced from Amrita Singh, who is father to Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan). The topic of nepotism was once again in limelight.

Here are some comments:

Sara Ali Khan was simultaneously shooting for 'Kedarnath' and Rohti Shetty's 'Simmba' opposite Ranveer Singh. The actress, however, ended up making her debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, who committed suicide on June 14, 2020. Since the actor did not leave any suicide note or evidence behind taking the extreme step, an investigation is ongoing in the matter.