Sushant Singh Rajput fans scrutinize Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'no dating first hero' advice to Sara Ali Khan

A video of Kareena Kapoor Khan asking Sara Ali Khan not to date her first co-star has been going viral. Sushant Singh Rajput fans have been scrutinizing her comment, since Sara indeed made her debut opposite Sushant in Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kedarnath'.

In the viral video, Kareena's BFF Amrita Arora Ladak asks her abotu a dating advice for Sara Ali Khan. The video is from the time when Sara was yet to make her debut in Bollywood. Kareena reacted with, "Don't date your first hero. I have said it."

Watch the video here:

Amrita- Dating Advice for Sara.. Kareena- Don't date your 1st Hero We all knw who was her 1st hero and more than this just look at her reaction which clearly shows how he had been treating in the industry. #SushantSinghRajput #RIPSushant #SushantNoMore pic.twitter.com/mUDDfQ39E2 — Rohit Agrawal (@rohit__6428) June 15, 2020

Upset fans scrutinized Kareena's reaction and pointed fingers at how she dated a married man with kids (Saif Ali Khan, divorced from Amrita Singh, who is father to Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan). The topic of nepotism was once again in limelight.

Here are some comments:

Sushant was the first hero of Sara Ali Khan in Kedarnath — Rohit Agrawal (@rohit__6428) June 15, 2020

Ya true dont date someone who's single. Date someone who's already married and has kids.. — Aishwarya Ravi (@aishloveslife) June 15, 2020

Bollywood dogs...hate them to the core.. we public made them famous..lets oath not to watch these neptoz movies — Rishi Kapoor (@abedii10) June 15, 2020

She literally ditched Shahid and married a married guy who have kids. Irony at it's pick — Debarati (@Debarati_Speak) June 15, 2020

Gossiping is one thing, persistent attack by ganging up for years due to insecurity and complex from. SSR's superior acting is outrageous. These people would've killed so many careers and lives. — Sans Bound (@sansbound5) June 15, 2020

Actually the thing is to stop nepotism we audience has to come forward. Don't watch their movie and please stop worshipping them! — Kritzz___ (@Kritzz___) June 15, 2020

Sara Ali Khan was simultaneously shooting for 'Kedarnath' and Rohti Shetty's 'Simmba' opposite Ranveer Singh. The actress, however, ended up making her debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, who committed suicide on June 14, 2020. Since the actor did not leave any suicide note or evidence behind taking the extreme step, an investigation is ongoing in the matter.