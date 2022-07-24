Search icon
Sushant Singh Rajput fans get emotional as his last film Dil Bechara completes 2 years

Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara completed 2 years, and Sanjana Sanghi's post about the film turned netizens emotional.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 24, 2022, 11:04 PM IST

Dil Bechara

Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara turned 2, and his fans become emotional. Mukesh Chabra-directed rom-com was the official remake of The Fault In Our Stars, and it stars Sanjana Sanghi with Sushant. Sanghi celebrated the 2 years completion of the film and remembered her co-star. 

Sanjana posted a reel that 'celebrated 2 years of this gem' on her social media and wrote, "2 years of the magical world of Kizie & Manny today, and an eternity to go. Thank you for all your love, it has truly been insurmountable. Kizie Basu ne Khulke Jeene Ka tareeka hamesha ke liye sikha diya."

Here's the reel

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sanjana Sanghi (@sanjanasanghi96)

As soon as Sanjana posted the video, several SSR fans flooded her post with their feelings. Although Sanjana kept the comment section limited, the post got an abundance of love and appreciation for Sushant. A user asserted, "Miss u susshat sir." Another user asserted, "This is my favorite movie I love it." A fan wrote, " missing Real hero Sushant Singh Rajput." Another fan added, "I miss Sushant and loooove." A netizen added, "2 years of this masterpiece." 

Talking about Dil Bechara's digital release, Mukesh said in a statement, "Sushant was not just the hero of my debut film as a director, but he was a dear friend who stood by me through thick and thin. We had been close right from Kai Po Che to Dil Bechara.  He had promised me that he would be in my first film.  So many plans were made together, so many dreams were dreamt together but never once did I ever imagine that I would be left alone to release this film. He always showered immense love on me while I was making it and his love will guide us as we release it." Actor Sushant Singh Rajput met with his tragic fate and died before the release of the film on June 14, 2020.

