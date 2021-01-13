SSR fans call out comedian Daniel Fernandez for 'joking' about actor's death, force him to issue apology

Comedian Daniel Fernandes on Monday issued an apology after netizens targetted him for 'joking' about Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

For the unversed, a stand-up comedy bit by Daniel, shared on January 11, irked the late 'Dil Bechara' actor's fans after they found out how insensitively the comedian had touched upon Sushant's death, the apparent media frenzy that followed it, and the country's obsession with Rhea Chakraborty after she was arrested in the case.

This did not go down too well with Sushant Singh Rajput's fans who have been tirelessly demanding a closure in the case and making an earnest appeal on social media platforms that justice be meted out.

Meanwhile, Daniel's act paved way for negative comments, social media threats and a call to boycott the video and the artist's arrest, leading to the comedian issuing and apology.

A fan of SSR wrote, 'Making joke out of dead people. Shame on you and the one who gave you birth in this world :) hope she reads it."

Another one wrote, 'Using someone’s death for “standup comedy “ just to push your agenda of hate against BJP is the next level of bigotry.. You all trying to prove Sushant mental will pay a very heavy price. Karma will get you..."

"Trying to gain fame by making fun of a dead person; shame on you," wrote yet another user.

Post all the hatred coming his way, Daniel took to his Instagram account to extend an apology.

Here's the full text of Daniel's apology:

"My recent stand-up video appears to have offended a lot of fans of the late Sushant Singh Rajput, many of who have pointed out an apology is in order and I agree!

As a comedian, my only intention is always only to entertain you and make you laugh, but sometimes in that endeavour, it is possible that I might evoke an unfavourable response.

That being said, I would like to address my mistake. Towards the end of this bit, I said that Rhea has been acquitted of her charges. That is factually incorrect. She has been released on bail. For some weird reason, I used the word 'acquitted' by mistake in the Pune show. It is definitely not how I have written or performed it elsewhere. I take that back and apologize to anyone whose feelings may have been hurt.

Also, through an editing oversight, one of my favourite jokes from this set got left out of the final cut. To fix this, I will upload a new version of this video with that joke next week.

I stand by everything else I said."

Daniel followed his apology with the meaning of the word 'satire'.

For the unversed, actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment in Mumbai on June 14. Investigation in the case is still underway.