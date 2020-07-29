Sushant Singh Rajput family lawyer says KK Singh warned Mumbai Police about Rhea Chakraborty in February

In an explosive claim, Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh has claimed that on February 25, 2020, the family had reported to Bandra police saying, "he is not in good company & please ensure nothing happens to Sushant". The Deputy Commissioner of Police in Mumbai, Anil Trimukhe has denied being in knowledge of this. He said he was not posted on the case, BollywoodLife.com reported.

Vikas also made other serious allegations saying that the family is upset that the Mumbai Police did not interrogate Rhea as it was expected. Reports state that Vikas has said that the actor's family has alleged that they are being pressurized to name production houses when it is not the case. Sushant's family wants only Rhea to be interrogated.

Mumbai Police in response to this allegation has said that the family members of the late actor did not mention anything of this sort when the initial investigations happened in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

On Tuesday evening, Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh accused Rhea of taking Sushant's cash, jewellery, laptop, and credit cards with her when she dumped him on June 8, 2020. Rhea also had Sushant Singh Rajput's trusted bodyguard fired on March 22, just before the coronavirus lockdown.

Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, parents, and Sushant's manager Shruti Modi have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal code – 306 (abetment to suicide). 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 506 (criminal intimidation), 120 (criminal conspiracy) – and also charged them under the Mental Health Care Act.