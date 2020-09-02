Sushant Singh Rajput death: Shruti Modi's lawyer claims Imtiaz Khatri supplied drugs to late actor, Rhea Chakraborty

Ashok Saraogi also spoke if Rhea did drugs and said that the actress was not "untouched" by them.

As the CBI is investigating Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, the recent drug conspiracy has opened a can of worms with new developments unraveling shocking details every day.

After reports of a person identified as Khatri supplying drugs to Sushant and Rhea Chakraborty came up, now Sushant's ex-manager Shruti Modi's lawyer Ashok Saraogi told Zee News that the name he mentioned was based on his information.

He said, "I was not given this information by my client Shruti Modi but by my sources. His name is Imtiaz Khatri, people have tweeted about him as well. I don't know who he is but he is quite popular in Bollywood and political circles. He was seen with Sushant in 2017. His name has emerged, everyone knows. As for the question of investigation and evidence, it is the work of a prosecution, they should find it and extract it.

One of his family members was arrested in the irrigation scam, they are out on bail now."

Ashok Saraogi also spoke if Rhea did drugs and said that the actress was not "untouched" by them and that his client Shruti did not act on Rhea's word but worked for Sushant and his suggestions. He said he is happy that the drug worm is out of the bag.

Shruti's lawyer also spoke about Rhea's questioning conducted by several agencies and said, "First the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was investigating, now, CBI is investigating. She has not done anything wrong. The drug used to be brought to Sushant's house according to and by his driver Sahil and cook Ashok."