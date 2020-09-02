Sushant Singh Rajput death: NCB probe reveals Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik's links with Mumbai drug peddler

The Narcotics Central Bureau (NCB) which is investigating the drugs angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case has now come to know that Zaid, a Mumbai-based drug peddler has a connection with Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty.

According to our sources, Zaid Vilatra was arrested by the NCB on September 1 and after examining the CDR, it was found that Zaid was in contact with a guy named Basit Parihar and Suryadeep Malhotra.

Both Basit and Suryadeep are said to be Showik's contacts. Their conversation with each other has also come to the fore in which they speak about drug consumption. The chat is currently being examined by the NCB.

According to Showik's chat, on March 17, 2020, he reportedly shared Zaid's number with Samuel Miranda and asked him to pay 10,000 for 5 grams. Samuel connected with Zaid for the first time after Showik's instruction. Samuel had called Zaid thrice.

During the interrogation, Zaid revealed that he was given Rs 10,000 and he handed over 5 grams to two people who had come to receive it from him. Their location search also revealed that on March 17, 2020, they were all at the same location as per their last call with a 125-meter aerial difference between them.

For the uninformed, Zaid Vilatra is 20 years old and his father's name is Arif Vilatra, and is a resident of the Bandra area in Mumbai.

Zaid was caught with Rs 10 lakh rupees (Indian currency), 2000 US dollars, 180 British pounds, and 15 Dirham currency. It has been revealed that all this money was earned by selling drugs. Zaid also said that he used to run the restaurant 'Dhaba' but when he did not succeed, he started this business. He also took the name of Basit who is in police custody currently. Zaid had a connection with Abbas and Karan, it was found.