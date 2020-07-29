Sushant Singh Rajput death investigation LIVE: Maha Home Minister calls meeting with top officers to discuss CBI probe

Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh's allegations against Rhea Chakraborty has taken a new turn in his death case. On Tuesday, he filed a series of serious allegations citing overdose of medicines given by Rhea to Sushant, taking away his cash-jewellery, spending about Rs 17 crore in a year and more. Now, Bihar Police have touched down Mumbai to further investigate in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. They will also be visiting the bank in which Sushant was account holder to check his financial transactions.

Talking about Sushant's father's allegations against Rhea, Mumbai Police sources said, "We have recorded the statement of every member of Sushant Singh's family which includes Sushant Singh's father KK Singh and sister. No one has named Rhea Chakraborty in their statement, whereas we asked them many times during that period. When Sushant Singh's father and brother-in-law met the Mumbai Police's Jt.CP Law & Order, he had not expressed any such doubts regarding Rhea Chakraborty."

As per a report by Zee News' Ahsan Abbas, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh stated that a meeting of top officials will be held at 5 pm today, in connection to Sushant Singh Rajput death investigation. He also spoke about the handling the case to CBI for further enquiry and involvement of Bihar Police in Mumbai from now one.