Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Salman Khan will not be interrogated by Mumbai Police

In one month of Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide, several people were summoned and interrogated by Mumbai Police. These include his family members, Bollywood celebrities namely Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rhea Chakraborty, Mukesh Chhabra, Sanjana Sanghi, Shanoo Sharma and others. However, there were reports making the rounds that Salman Khan will also be summoned and questioned by Mumbai Police. His former manager Reshma Shetty was also questioned by the officials before.

However, Mumbai Police has officially denied the report and Salman won't be interrogated in relation to Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case. For the uninitiated, the superstar has been receiving hatred on social media pages and netizens are citing as his involvement in SSR's death. It so happened that Salman even requested his fans to not react harshly to hatred as they are mourning the death of someone they loved the most.

His tweet read as "A request to all my fans to stand with Sushant's fans n not to go by the language n the curses used but to go with the emotion behind it. Pls support n stand by his family n fans as the loss of a loved one is extremely painful."

Salman and Sushant have never worked together before. However, the late actor had visited the sets of Bigg Boss to promote his films which also include Kedarnath with Sara Ali Khan.

They had also shared the stage in New York during the IIFA Awards press conference. Salman is currently residing at his Panvel farmhouse since nationwide lockdown kickstarted.