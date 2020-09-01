Sushant Singh Rajput death case: NCB conducts multiple raids in Mumbai, arrests drug peddler

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on August 30 had also discovered that drugs given to Sushant Singh Rajput were brought via Darknet.

A new development cropped up in the drug angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case as the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials on Tuesday conducted multiple raids based on information related to drug supplying and also arrested a drug peddler.

According to a report in Zee News, the NCB detectives have also detained two more alleged drug suppliers and brought them to its Mumbai office for further enquiry.

The team has been conducting raids at multiple locations including the Film City area of Mumbai. For the uninformed, it was on August 26 that the NCB had registered a case against Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Arya, Rhea's talent manager Jaya Saha and others under several sections of the NDPS Act.

In addition to this, the agency has also booked hotelier Gaurav Arya after the Enforcement Directorate recovered some mobile phone messages reportedly sent by Rhea to him in 2017.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on August 30 had also discovered that drugs given to Sushant Singh Rajput were brought via Darknet. NCB found that the peddler who used to supply drugs to Rhea Chakraborty purchased it from Darknet.

For the uninformed, Darknet has the highest market for drug supply and contract killing. It is the biggest online platform for black marketing.

Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti had also shared screenshots in which Rhea Chakraborty talk about 'doobie'. The chats reveal that actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik ordered someone to get 'doobie', which according to Google is 'cannabis cigarette'.

In another conversation from the chats which are from last year, Samuel Miranda sends photographs of 'blueberry kush'. Siddharth Pithani had also confirmed whether Sushant has got the doobs.

Sushant's sister took to her Twitter account to share screenshots from a WhatsApp group named "NIFW". The names of some of the memebrs in the group visible in the screenshot are -- Aayush SSR, Anandi SSR, Siddharth Pithani SSR, Rhea and others.