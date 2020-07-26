Headlines

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Mahesh Bhatt summoned; Karan Johar to also be called if needed, says Anil Deshmukh

Mahesh Bhatt and Karan Johar's manager have been summoned in Sushant Singh Rajput death case, and the filmmaker might also be called if needed, assured Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 26, 2020, 04:04 PM IST

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh confirmed that Mahesh Bhatt and Karan Johar's manager have been summoned in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. He further went on to stated that Karan will also be called to Bandra Police station if needed.

Deshmukh said that Bhatt will record his statement in a day or two. Meanwhile, he also confirmed that Kangana Ranaut has also received a summon to record her statement.

"Statements of 37 people recorded so far, Mahesh Bhatt to record his statement in a day or two. Summons sent to Kangana Ranaut to record her statement. Karan Johar's manager has been called, if needed,Johar will also be called:Maharashtra Home Minister on Sushant Singh Rajput case," he told ANI.

Various people who have been associated with Sushant Singh Rajput at some point in time - whether his family, friends, co-workers, househelp - were all called for questioning by Mumbai Police. Rhea Chakraborty, Aditya Chopra, Shanoo Sharma, Sanjana Sanghi, Mukesh Chhabra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Rumi Jafery have recorded their statement with the police.

Kangana, who had gone on record to talk about bullying and gangeism in Bollywood, was the last to receive a summon from the Police. Since she is quarantining in Manali, the actor, through her lawyer, requested assistance in recording the statement from there itself.

