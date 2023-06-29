Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis shares big update, says 'currently, we are..'

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis shares update on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case

Sushant Singh Rajput who breathed his last on June 14, 2020, enjoyed a huge fan following. While the actor allegedly died by suicide, his fans suspected foul play. CBI was handed over the case for proper inquiry and now, Maharashtra’s Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis has made new revelations in the case.

In an interview with Republic, when asked about the CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “At first, the information available was based on hearsay. However, some individuals asserted that they possessed substantial evidence regarding the case. In response, we reached out to them and requested that they submit the evidence to the police.”

He further added that the case is still being investigated and said, “Currently, we are in the process of examining the credibility of the presented evidence. The investigation is still in progress, and it would be premature for me to provide any comments on the eventual outcome of the case at this stage.”

Sushant Singh Rajput was a gifted performer who started his career in the television show Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil and then went on to play the lead in the popular television show Pavitra Rishta. After making his mark in the Television industry, the actor then impressed fans with his Bollywood debut in the film Kai Po Che! in 2013. After this, the actor went on to feature in a number of hit movies like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath, Chhichhore, PK, and more. The actor earned a loyal and huge fan base by entertaining his fans with his performances.

For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai in June 2020 and a murder probe was launched into his death, in which his partner Rhea Chakraborty was ruled as the prime accused. A few days earlier to Sushant's death, his manager Disha Salian was also found dead.

