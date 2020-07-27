Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Forensic reports rule out 'foul play'; stomach wash, nail sample tests awaited

The Mumbai Police received the Vicera report on the suicide case of Sushant Singh Rajput. The report from Kalina's forensic lab has ruled out any possibility of 'foulplay'. Stomach wash and nail samples are yet to be reported in this case. They are awaiting the forensic reports of nails to know that any type of struggle marks can be confirmed.

Abhishek Trimukhe, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, had released a statement in which he revealed that the investigation into Sushant's suicide is currently underway.

On July 11, we learnt that top officials associated with the case met separately with the five officers associated with the forensic team on July 13. According to police sources, the report of forensic investigation will be submitted to the Mumbai Police in the coming 15 to 20 days.

According to the police, if the need arises in this case, the few remaining people, whose statement can be recorded, will be called to the police station during the time.

So far, over 37 people have been questioned in this case. Dharma Production CEO Apoorva will be questioned on Tuesday. Mahesh Bhatt is currently recording his statement in Santacruz Police Station.

According to the police sources, noting 'sensational' has been revealed in this case after meeting the forensic team.