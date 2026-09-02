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Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Bombay HC directs police to probe ex-manager Disha Salian's death

The Bombay High Court has directed the CBI to register an FIR and investigate the death of Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager Disha Salian, while asking Mumbai Police to hand over all case records.

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Manisha ChauhanManisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 02, 2026, 12:12 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Bombay HC directs police to probe ex-manager Disha Salian's death
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The Bombay High Court has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to register an FIR and conduct a detailed investigation into the death of Disha Salian, former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

A bench of Justices Sarang Kotwal and Ranjitsinha Raja Bhonsale passed the order while hearing a petition filed by Disha’s father, Satish Salian, who had alleged lapses in the Mumbai Police investigation.

The court has also directed the Malvani Police Station to hand over all records and case papers related to the death to the CBI.

Court says accused can be named only if evidence is found

While ordering the probe, the Bombay HC made it clear that no individual should be treated as an accused unless the investigation finds sufficient material against them. The bench said, "In case the investigation reveals that no case is made out, then the CBI shall file the appropriate summary report before the court concerned,"

The court also said that Satish Salian would be free to challenge the report if the CBI concludes that no case is made out.

Disha Salian died days before Sushant Singh Rajput

Disha was found dead on June 8, 2020, after falling from the 14th floor of a residential building in Mumbai’s Malad area.

Her death occurred just days before Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence. Mumbai Police had registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in Disha’s case.

After its inquiry, the police had maintained that Disha’s death was a case of suicide.

Disha’s father had alleged murder

Satish Salian later approached the Bombay High Court, alleging that his daughter had been gang-raped and murdered. He also questioned the manner in which the Mumbai Police had handled the investigation.

During an earlier hearing, a Division Bench of Justice Bharti Dangre and Justice Manjusha Deshpande had raised concerns over an ADR being registered instead of an FIR despite the family’s allegations.

The court had also noted that Disha’s family had allegedly not been given copies of the post-mortem report and ADR even five years after her death.

Lawyer welcomes court’s decision

Nilesh Ojha, who represents Satish Salian, welcomed the court’s order and said the CBI would now record the father’s statement, register an FIR and appoint a senior officer to investigate the case.

Ojha said, "The Court has directed the CBI to record the statement of Satish Salian, register an FIR, appoint a senior officer to conduct the investigation, and the Malvani Police Station to hand over all records to the CBI. Furthermore, action will be taken against anyone against whom evidence is found. No one will be named as an accused if there is no evidence against them. Additionally, if the CBI submits a negative report, we have the right to raise objections and file a protest petition. The court has explicitly stated this in its order. I thank the court,"

Ojha had earlier alleged the involvement of influential accused and some senior police officers. He had said, "It was simple: influential accused were involved, and some senior police officers were also involved. As we have provided proof on record. All these things were affecting the situation. There were Supreme Court guidelines, Home Ministry guidelines, and directions from the Constitution Bench; an FIR was mandatory, yet they didn't do it."

CBI investigation will now decide the next step

The High Court’s order does not establish that Disha was murdered or declare anyone guilty. The CBI will investigate the circumstances surrounding her death and determine whether there is evidence to proceed against any person.

If the CBI finds that no criminal case is made out, it will have to submit an appropriate summary report before the concerned court. Satish Salian will have the right to challenge that report.

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